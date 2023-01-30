Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Utah Processing Plant

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or ”Company”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired property in the State of Utah to build a state-of-the-art mineral processing plant (the “Facility”). Site and Facility design, as well as permitting, has begun. The Facility will be designed and constructed to recover uranium, vanadium and cobalt from ore mined both from mines owned by Western and ore produced by other miners. Selecting and acquiring the processing site has taken over one year, as the site requires road, power and water infrastructure. The site was also selected based on the support of local municipal and county officials.

The Facility will utilize the latest processing technology, including Western’s patented Kinetic Separation process. These technology advancements will result in lower capital and processing costs. Mine development and ore production have already commenced at Western’s Sunday Mine Complex. That ore will provide feed material to the Facility.

At the request of a number of individuals and entities, the Facility will be designed to recover cobalt, a metal essential in battery technology and electric vehicles. Within the State of Utah, there are numerous occurrences of cobalt which may be economical to mine, if a processing facility were available. Construction of the cobalt circuit at the Facility will be dependent on the availability of feed material.

Western is confident that the uranium market is in the early stages of a sustained upswing. Supply and demand are in balance at present, due to historical inventory, but demand is projected to far exceed available supply in the next several years. New projects will require capital, equipment and people. Capital for good projects appears to be available. Western is committed to pursuing minimally dilutive financing options for the Facility in order to maintain its tight share structure. The ready supply of mining and processing equipment, as well as the workforce needed, may be the larger challenge to meet future demand. The Company will continue to be proactive as it has been in the reopening of the Sunday Mine Complex.

The vanadium market is also poised for growth as vanadium redox flow batteries are increasingly deployed as stationary energy storage solutions. Vanadium prices are projected to increase, as new sources of supply are needed.

George Glasier, President and CEO of Western stated: “This is one of the most significant events in the history of our Company. The processing facility, when completed, will provide Western with uranium and vanadium to sell into improving markets and thus result in substantial cash flow from operations.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Certain information contained in this news release constitutes “forward-looking information” or a “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements of that nature include statements relating to, or that are dependent upon: the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding exploration and production plans and results; the timing of planned activities; whether the Company can raise any additional funds required to implement its plans; whether regulatory or analogous requirements can be satisfied to permit planned activities; and more generally to the Company’s business, and the economic and political environment applicable to its operations, assets and plans. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Please refer to the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, as well as its other filings at www.sec.gov and/or www.sedar.com, for a more detailed review of those risk factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements, and that these statements are made as of the date hereof. While the Company may do so, it does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements at any particular time, except as and to the extent required under applicable laws and regulations.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

George Glasier
President and CEO
970-778-9195 mobile
970-864-2125 office
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczNDY1NiM1MzY5MTg4IzUwMDA3Mjg5OQ==
Western-Uranium-Vanadium-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.