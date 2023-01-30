Forbes Magazine awarded Royal+Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), global leader in health technology, with a perfect score, 5 out of 5 points, for its Pregnancy+ Application as part of the Forbes “Best+Pregnancy+Apps+of+2023” list.

The Philips Pregnancy+ App is the most downloaded pregnancy app in the world, with over 55 million downloads globally. It supports parents from the moment they discover they are pregnant by offering personalized content, expert-written information, and interactive 3D models to track a baby’s development.

The Forbes Health editorial team analyzed a total of 25 pregnancy tracker apps for this year’s list. Their support for selecting Philips Pregnancy+ App noted that it “is a solid all-around choice featuring an array of information for every stage of pregnancy. Users are sent daily articles tailored to how far along they are in their pregnancy and have access to guides covering breastfeeding, exercise and more. You can also personalize your pregnancy tracking and allow your partner or other loved ones to follow along by downloading the app themselves.”

