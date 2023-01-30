Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today the appointment of seasoned leader Dan Worley as Vice President, Environment, Health & Safety (EHS). Mr. Worley has been in the roofing industry his entire career and has served 32 years with Beacon. His extensive operations experience culminated in his most recent role of Regional Vice President, Mid Atlantic.

“This role gives me the opportunity to dedicate myself to Beacon and the industry in a new way that goes right to my heart for engaging people,” commented Mr. Worley. “Having led 30 branches and 540 team members in our Mid-Atlantic region, I have seen the impact of positivity and the power of caring for one another on the job and off. I could not be more pleased to receive this appointment and contribute continuous improvement on our environment, health, and safety journey.”

“We are thrilled that Dan has taken this critical leadership role. Putting People First and Making Every Day Safer are core values at Beacon, and I am confident that Dan’s passion for getting our employees home safely every night and his deep and broad experience delivering operational excellence will further strengthen our culture,” said Julian Francis, President & CEO of Beacon. “This appointment is another example of Beacon tapping top talent to make an impact in the areas most fundamental to the business. Building a Winning Culture is a pillar of our Ambition+2025+strategy and there is nothing more important than the health and safety of our team members who serve customers and communities every day.”

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 480 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

