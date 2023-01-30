Franklin Templeton announces plans to convert its Franklin Focused Growth mutual fund to an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for U.S. investors. The conversion, which is subject to shareholder approval, is expected to be effective in the fourth calendar quarter of 2023. If approved, this will be the firm’s third mutual fund-to-ETF conversion.

Franklin Focused Growth Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity securities of companies that the investment manager believes offer compelling growth opportunities. The investment manager considers many factors in the selection criteria, including historical and potential growth in revenues and earnings, assessment of strength and quality of management, and determination of a company’s strategic positioning in its industry.

The new Franklin Focused Growth ETF will be managed in a substantially similar manner as the mutual fund, and the ETF’s investment goal, principal investment strategies, performance benchmark, investment adviser and portfolio management team will be the same as the predecessor mutual fund. One exception is that the ETF, unlike the mutual fund, will be a non-diversified fund (within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940), which means that it will generally invest a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and will invest overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.1 Matthew J. Moberg, senior vice president and portfolio manager with the Franklin Equity Group, has managed the mutual fund since 2016 and will manage the new ETF.

“We are continually assessing our ETF product lineup for opportunities to diversify our offerings, and we are excited to expand it with the addition of the Franklin Focused Growth strategy,” said Patrick O’Connor, Head of Global ETFs for Franklin Templeton. “The conversion of this mutual fund to an ETF will enable shareholders to invest in a substantially similar strategy as the current mutual fund with the tax efficiencies and structural benefits of an ETF.”

The reorganization of the mutual fund to an ETF was approved by the mutual fund’s governing board at a meeting held on December 14-15, 2022. Shareholders of the mutual fund will receive notice of a special meeting seeking approval of the conversion, as well as information about the ETF, reasons for the proposed reorganization and potential benefits, in the second calendar quarter of 2023. The shareholder meeting for approval of the conversion is scheduled for June 30, 2023.

Franklin Templeton’s U.S. ETF platform provides solutions for a range of market conditions and investment objectives through active, smart beta and passively managed ETFs. Franklin Templeton currently offers 59 ETFs in the U.S. with combined assets under management of approximately $10 billion. If approved by shareholders, this conversion will be the firm’s 60th ETF available to U.S. investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

