Nippon Life India Chooses SS&C to Accelerate Expansion in Singapore

2 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 23, 2023

The firm will leverage the SS&C Eze asset management platform to scale Singapore strategy

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Nippon Life India Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (Nippon Life India Singapore), the offshore multi-asset, multi-strategy platform of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited, has transitioned its operations onto the SS&C Eze asset management platform. The firm will now take advantage of the Eze Investment Suite ecosystem for its recently launched Fixed Income ETF, among other funds.

"We were looking for a singular, scalable and robust solution to streamline our front-to-back investment operations and data across asset classes and strategies. Eze's longstanding reputation, its ability to scale up and its capability in handling the entire investment process made Eze Investment Suite a great choice for our investment operations," said Abhijit Singh, CEO and Global Head, International Business at Nippon Life India Singapore. "SS&C's deep experience and capabilities supporting firms similar to ours make them a valuable, trusted partner in our growth strategy. The platform's expansive capabilities and flexibility will enable our teams to evolve the business seamlessly over time."

Nippon Life India Singapore manages funds investing in Indian capital markets and UCITS funds for international investors focusing on Indian Equities, Fixed Income, & Alternative assets.

"Nippon Life India Singapore is at an exciting point in their expansion, and we are pleased to be a partner," said Frank Maltais, Head of Sales, APAC, SS&C Eze. "SS&C focuses on reducing the friction of business data flow by eliminating burdensome paperwork, Excel spreadsheets, manual and double-entry to deliver automated reporting. Our teams have cultivated a strong rapport, which will be crucial to future momentum."

About Nippon Life India Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Nippon Life India Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. was set up in 2006 as an offshore platform of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited ("NLIAM") for international clients. NLIAM is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund, one of India's largest mutual fund companies. Nippon Life India Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and holds a Capital Market Services ("CMS") license to carry out fund management activities under the Securities and Futures Act ("SFA") in Singapore.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-life-india-chooses-ssc-to-accelerate-expansion-in-singapore-301727627.html

