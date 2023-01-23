Slow Down, Connect and Share Stories with Scholastic, LitWorld®, and Fan-Favorite Children's Authors to Celebrate World Read Aloud Day® on February 1st

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023

New York Times Bestselling Author of the Owl Diaries Book Series, Rebecca Elliott Serves as the 2023 World Read Aloud Day Author Ambassador

In a World Read Aloud Day First, 24 Hours of Free, Virtual Programming including Live Author Events from Around the Globe will be Accessible through the Digital App Storyvoice, Scholastic's Dedicated Home for Live Read-Aloud Experiences

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With families busier than ever, LitWorld®, the global non-profit advocating for the power of sharing stories and founder of World Read Aloud Day, and Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education and media company, are encouraging communities across the globe to slow down and connect through reading on February 1, 2023, for World Read Aloud Day (WRAD). Celebrated on the ground in 173 countries, the 14th annual celebration is going truly global with free, virtual programming spanning across time zones for 24 hours. Internationally, children's book authors will be reading aloud and sharing pre-recorded messages from 13 countries through Storyvoice, a digital app where each week 1,000s of children, classrooms and families read and interact live with Scholastic authors.

World_Read_Aloud_Day.jpg

The WRAD-a-thon will kick off with a live read-aloud from Alpaca Picnic Panic by Australian author Matt Cosgrove at 11:00am AEST (local Sydney time February 1 / 7pm EST January 31), with events following from India, the UK, Kenya, South Africa, Mexico, Canada, the US, and Colombia. The day will include exciting moments like a read aloud of Owl Diaries #1: Eva's Treetop Festival by 2023 World Read Aloud Day Author Ambassador Rebecca Elliott with a special Spanish language reading by bilingual educator Barby Garibaldi, Brian Selznick reading from his upcoming book Big Tree, and a pre-recorded special surprise from Dav Pilkey. To view the schedule as well as the 2023 World Read Aloud Day Book Picks, a list of 30 books expertly curated by Scholastic to inspire reading aloud, and to access a free Virtual Kit that includes free activities, discussion guides and reading resources to help celebrate the day, visit: https://www.scholastic.com/worldreadaloudday.

"It's so exciting to know that millions of people are going to be coming together on World Read Aloud Day to celebrate the joy of story-telling and story-sharing, and I just feel so incredibly honored to be this year's Author Ambassador. I can't wait to bring The Owl Diaries along to the celebrations!" said Elliott, the award-winning creator behind the New York Timesbestselling Scholastic book series the Owl Diaries currently being adapted as an animated series, titled "Eva the Owlet," for Apple TV+.

To access additional resources from LitWorld®, the founder of World Read Aloud Day, including activity guides, book lists, and printable bookmarks, visit: www.litworld.org/worldreadaloudday.

Caitlin Cassaro, Executive Director of LitWorld®: "More than a one-day literary celebration, World Read Aloud Day (WRAD) has morphed into a beautiful world-wide movement, touched and transformed by every child, community, and country that takes part and comes together for this special day. LitWorld® is honored to have sparked this movement in 2010, and now gets to join in and witness the many diverse stories that are shared on this day. We are incredibly thankful to our WRAD sponsors and partners for their valuable participation. I personally cannot wait for February 1st! I hope you will join me in celebrating and supporting the power of story-telling on this day and throughout the year."

Billy DiMichele, Senior Vice President, Creative Development & Corporate Social Responsibility, Scholastic: "Research continues to quantify the power of reading aloud, from the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report which strikingly shows the positive family moments it creates to new, preliminary findings from the University of Trento in Italy that reading to elementary and middle school students can boost intelligence and literacy skills, including vocabulary, comprehension and more. We are so excited to continue our relationship with LitWorld® and expand the impact of World Read Aloud Day with 24 hours of global, interactive programming, bringing communities together and sharing the joy of reading. Whether you're gathering in-person in a classroom, in your living room or at a local library, or you're connecting virtually, we've made sure you have the resources and the programming available to you to create a truly memorable day. Special thanks to our friends at LitWorld®, as well as our authors—including Rebecca Elliott, the 2023 Author Ambassador—whose enthusiastic support make World Read Aloud Day one of the best days of the year."

For more information about LitWorld®, visit: https://litworld.org

For more information about Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), visit the Company's media room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com

favicon.png?sn=NY93468&sd=2023-01-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slow-down-connect-and-share-stories-with-scholastic-litworld-and-fan-favorite-childrens-authors-to-celebrate-world-read-aloud-day-on-february-1st-301727851.html

SOURCE Scholastic Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY93468&Transmission_Id=202301230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY93468&DateId=20230123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.