automotiveMastermind Introduces Enhancements to its Automated Sales & Marketing Platform to Help Dealers Sell Smarter & Connect with Customers

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023

Updates give dealers a comprehensive view of their local market and enable Meta advertising

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has announced enhancements to its flagship automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, that will offer greater market insight, visibility into lease buyouts and new digital advertising options to improve how dealers connect and communicate with current and prospective customers.

New_automotiveMastermind_Logo.jpg

The new enhancements give dealers the ability to access new advertising channels, integrate deeper with their technology stack and view comprehensive analytics and insights, which empowers them to better understand the market, streamline sales processes and make smarter business decisions. Combining predictive analytics to understand their customer base better and improve how dealers connect with them through hyper-relevant marketing gives business leaders a unique advantage to leverage their first-party data to drive positive business outcomes.

"Dealers and OEMs have experienced unprecedented market conditions over the last few years," said Aaron Baldwin, chief product officer at automotiveMastermind. "A great example is customers buying out their lease contracts instead of entering new lease agreements. We see buyouts north of 40% in most brands. With our expertise in predictive analytics, we recognized the opportunity for OEMs and dealers to take better control of their first-party data to enable them to proactively navigate difficult and varying macro-economic conditions."

Market Impact

Market Impact is an analytics dashboard that utilizes registration and loyalty data to give dealers an unbiased view of their market performance. Traditionally, dealers did not have a holistic view of the new and used market relative to their competitors. Market Impact allows dealers to compare their performance with other dealers – as well as across high-level make, model and segment benchmarks – regardless of brand. With this information, dealers can see data on pre-owned sales (in available markets) – information not readily available from OEMs. Since Market Impact sources information from sales and registration data, it gives a more complete view of both new and pre-owned data by standardizing markets across the nation.

Gaining insight into purchase trends in their own backyard enables dealers to reduce defections, boost their customer loyalty, identify critical opportunities and improve inventory mix based on what is selling best in their area – ultimately increasing their profitability.

Lease Buyout

With the new Lease Buyout feature, dealers will have visibility into customers who have purchased their leased vehicle as opposed to turning it in or trading it for another vehicle. From 2019 to 2022, there has been a 275% increase in customers buying their lease out (from 12% in 2019 to 45% in 2022), according to data from dealerships who use Mastermind. Dealers will be able to visualize these customers and view them as a lease intender instead of as a used car customer. This gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to focus on rebuilding their lease portfolios and resecuring their loyalty potential.

"Our commitment to leverage our data ecosystem to create high value sales opportunities remains our core focus," said Baldwin. "Giving dealers insights into their lease buyout customers is another example of how automotiveMastermind is helping the industry solve tomorrow's challenges, today."

Digital Audiences

aM has also integrated its data enabled audience segments into digital advertising networks beginning with Meta. The new Digital Audiences solution is an audience builder that enables dealers to create custom or pre-built audiences from their enriched first-party customer data. These segments are automatically and continuously updated in their Meta Ad Accounts.

Digital Audiences extends the value and proven results of aM's proprietary Behavior Prediction Score® (BPS®), which uses data to help dealers identify potential buyers by ranking them on a scale of 1-100 based on how likely they are to be in market for a vehicle, to a new channel.

Advertising can be an expensive line item for dealers, and blanket approaches to advertising often waste money by targeting people who are not in-market. Digital Audiences combined with the BPS® and segment activation offers a way to identify an in-market audience accurately and efficiently, while also enabling dealers to target potential customers over multiple channels, increasing touchpoints with loyalty and conquest audiences.

aM dealer partners who participated in the Digital Audiences pilot program saw a 48% increase in clicks per unique customer versus only using first-party data.

"Whether you need to move cars faster, acquire more vehicles at better prices, drive loyalty, streamline marketing spend or conquest new opportunities, Mastermind has you covered," said Baldwin. "Market Impact, Lease Buyout and Digital Audiences are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to enhancements and integrations we'll introduce this year."

About automotiveMastermind
Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them. Its proprietary automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, helps dealerships generate success in loyalty, service and conquest portfolios through a combination of turnkey predictive analytics, proactive marketing and dedicated consultative services.

automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City.

For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

favicon.png?sn=DE93311&sd=2023-01-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotivemastermind-introduces-enhancements-to-its-automated-sales--marketing-platform-to-help-dealers-sell-smarter--connect-with-customers-301728144.html

SOURCE automotiveMastermind

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE93311&Transmission_Id=202301230903PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE93311&DateId=20230123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.