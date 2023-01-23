PEET'S COFFEE PERKS UP THE BIG GAME WITH COLD BREW CRUISER SWEEPSTAKES

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023

[Cold] Brew on Tap is Ready to Roll with $3,500 Custom Trike to Caffeinate the Big Game; Deadline to enter January 26

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Game on! California-based Peet's Coffee, the original craft coffee, is bringing the (cold) brew for this year's Big Game with a Peet's Cold Brew Cruiser sweepstakes. Cold brew aficionados, cyclists, football fans, house partiers and tailgaters have an opportunity to win this one-of-a-kind, custom three-wheel, football-themed party bike complete with a cooler and two taps to serve Peet's cold brew and a second beverage. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the U.S. where applicable, 18 years of age or older and the deadline to enter is Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. See complete rules and conditions.

Peets_Cold_Brew_Cruiser.jpg

"Demand for cold brew has never been higher and we thought what better way to celebrate our Peet's fans - and the culmination of football season - than to caffeinate them for the Big Game," said Jessica Buttimer, Vice President of Brand at Peet's Coffee. "The Peet's Cold Brew Cruiser winner will definitely be the life of their party. With two taps, this party bike will keep fans rolling from the pre-game to the confetti drop."

The Peet's Cold Brew Cruiser is a custom, three-wheel cruiser-style bicycle that comes equipped with a cargo box/cooler and two draft beverage kits for serving beverages on tap, plus three (3) one-gallon bags of cold brew concentrate for cold brew preparation (a prize value of $3,500).

The Peet's Cold Brew Cruiser sweepstakes takes place on Instagram. No purchase is necessary. To enter:

  1. Follow @PeetsCoffee
  2. Like the Peet's Coffee Cold Brew Cruiser Sweepstakes Post
  3. Tag a friend in the comments

OR

You can also email your full name with the subject line "Peet's Coffee Cold Brew Cruiser" to [email protected]. The deadline to enter is Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The winner will be selected Jan. 27, 2023 for the bike to be delivered to the winner in time for the Big Game.

About Peet's Coffee:

Peet's Coffee®, part of JDE Peet's (JDEP.AS) the world's largest pure play coffee and tea company by revenue, is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded in 1966 in Berkeley, California, by Alfred Peet. Peet pioneered the craft coffee movement in the U.S and his legacy lives on today in every cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store, or served in any one of more than 370 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S. and China. Peet's Coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards.

Additional images available here

Peets_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF93208&sd=2023-01-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peets-coffee-perks-up-the-big-game-with-cold-brew-cruiser-sweepstakes-301727578.html

SOURCE Peet's Coffee Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF93208&Transmission_Id=202301230923PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF93208&DateId=20230123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.