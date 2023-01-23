Liberty Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

401 South Old Woodward BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $288.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.61%), VTI(4.50%), and TMO(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Liberty Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 22,871 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.94.

On 01/23/2023, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.095 per share and a market cap of $14.03Bil. The stock has returned -8.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Liberty Capital Management, Inc. bought 15,241 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 46,242. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.8.

On 01/23/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $34.8364 per share and a market cap of $30.66Bil. The stock has returned -5.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

The guru established a new position worth 8,516 shares in ARCA:FNDX, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.87 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $55.65 per share and a market cap of $10.39Bil. The stock has returned -0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 9,118 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 01/23/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.795 per share and a market cap of $25.56Bil. The stock has returned -4.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,860 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/23/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.289 per share and a market cap of $2,221.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-book ratio of 44.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.96 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

