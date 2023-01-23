BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7 W MAIN ST WALLA WALLA, WA 99362

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $238.00Mil. The top holdings were VTEB(19.92%), DFAC(16.79%), and DFAX(14.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK bought 61,514 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 958,902. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 01/23/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.795 per share and a market cap of $25.56Bil. The stock has returned -4.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAX by 104,516 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.79.

On 01/23/2023, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.4 per share and a market cap of $5.48Bil. The stock has returned -9.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 12,506 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/23/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.289 per share and a market cap of $2,221.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-book ratio of 44.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.96 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:NKE by 11,603 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.69.

On 01/23/2023, Nike Inc traded for a price of $127.89 per share and a market cap of $198.30Bil. The stock has returned -9.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-book ratio of 12.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAC by 31,085 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.21.

On 01/23/2023, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.45 per share and a market cap of $17.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

