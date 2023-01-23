Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 523 stocks valued at a total of $215.00Mil. The top holdings were FLRN(22.19%), SPYV(13.19%), and EWW(12.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC bought 724,682 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 728,553. The trade had a 13.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.1.

On 01/23/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $40.81 per share and a market cap of $16.06Bil. The stock has returned 2.54% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

During the quarter, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC bought 669,179 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 674,955. The trade had a 12.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.83.

On 01/23/2023, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.4396 per share and a market cap of $14.34Bil. The stock has returned -3.97% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.06.

During the quarter, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC bought 889,123 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 1,568,207. The trade had a 12.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.13.

On 01/23/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.5596 per share and a market cap of $3.01Bil. The stock has returned 1.87% over the past year.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EWZ by 929,639 shares. The trade had a 11.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.82.

On 01/23/2023, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded for a price of $29.45 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned 10.56% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLV by 213,901 shares. The trade had a 10.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.05.

On 01/23/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $134.69 per share and a market cap of $41.78Bil. The stock has returned 5.66% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a price-book ratio of 4.81.

