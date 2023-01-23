PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO EXHIBIT AT THE 44TH LAKE TAHOE EQUINE CONFERENCE IN INCLINE VILLAGE, NEVADA

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals today announced it will be exhibiting at the 2023 Lake Tahoe Equine Conference from January 23rd to January 27th, 2023 at the Hyatt Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada.

"The Lake Tahoe Equine Conference is one of the premier equine veterinary conferences and a great place for us to showcase our innovative product for the management of lameness, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology," said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer, at PetVivo Holdings, Inc. "We invite all Lake Tahoe Equine Conference attendees to stop by our PetVivo booth to learn more."

Spryng is an injectable veterinary medical device comprised of millions of micronized extracellular matrix particles, which are derived from natural components, including collagen and elastin. OsteoCushion Technology provides both reinforcing natural joint support to augment and/or reinforce missing and damaged cartilage, as well as delivers natural scaffolding to help address tissue defects. These attributes offer a great solution to manage lameness and joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, for companion animals in a simple in-clinic administration.

Conference Details:

2023 Lake Tahoe Equine Conference

Dates:

Monday, January 23, 2023 7:00am – 6:00pm

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 7:00am – 6:00pm

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 7:00am – 6:00pm

Thursday, January 26, 2023 7:00am – 6:00pm

Friday January 27, 2023 7:00am – 6:00pm

Location: Hyatt Lake Tahoe, Incline Village, Nevada

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products at various stages of development and/or commercialization for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact [email protected] or visit https://petvivo.com/

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO
PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq, are based on information currently available the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

