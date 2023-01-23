MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $345.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(12.84%), DFCF(9.02%), and VCIT(7.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGU by 256,216 shares. The trade had a 6.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001.

On 01/23/2023, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $88.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $19.71Bil. The stock has returned -8.91% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a price-book ratio of 3.99.

The guru established a new position worth 549,355 shares in ARCA:LRGF, giving the stock a 6.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.97 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $40.67 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned -3.83% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a price-book ratio of 3.83.

The guru established a new position worth 148,721 shares in BATS:EFG, giving the stock a 3.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.70999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $91.2127 per share and a market cap of $11.24Bil. The stock has returned -8.97% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FALN by 317,276 shares. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.19.

On 01/23/2023, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.445 per share and a market cap of $1.63Bil. The stock has returned -8.53% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a price-book ratio of 7.05.

During the quarter, MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 67,758 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 71,989. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.83.

On 01/23/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $95.63500000000001 per share and a market cap of $25.39Bil. The stock has returned -7.69% over the past year.

