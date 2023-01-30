Angie Moreschi Joins Sinclair Broadcast Group's "Spotlight on America" Investigative Team

3 hours ago
Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced award-winning journalist Angie Moreschi has joined “Spotlight on America,” Sinclair’s award-winning national investigative team.

“Spotlight on America,” produces original accountability and enterprise reports and specials that air across 70+ ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW and MyNet stations nationwide, as well as on Sinclair’s The National Desk (TND).

Moreschi joins Sinclair from WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh, the NBC affiliate in her hometown, where her reporting on the nursing home crisis during COVID won a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Investigative Reporting Award and the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Award for Outstanding Television Investigative Series.

Her work has also led to new legislation. While at WPXI, she exposed that tens of thousands of Pennsylvania Turnpike drivers were receiving penalty fees for years without being notified when their E-ZPass transponders failed to work properly. Her year-long reporting on this issue led to the E-ZPass Transparency Law that passed unanimously by the PA State Legislature in 2022.

Throughout her career, Moreschi has been honored with an IRE Medal, a National Headliner award, an Edward R. Murrow award, 15 Emmy awards, and dozens of regional and local awards.

“Angie is a seasoned journalist, her relentless reporting on public issues has led to a successful track record of bringing about change and reform. We are thrilled she will be bringing her skills to our investigative team at 'Spotlight on America,'” said Scott Livingston, SVP News, Sinclair.

Previously, Moreschi worked at WFTS in Tampa, WTHR in Indianapolis, WTAE in Pittsburgh, and WISN in Milwaukee. She also hosted and produced a weekly consumer segment, called Consumer Wise on Bay News 9 in Tampa and Central Florida News 13 in Orlando, and hosted and produced stories for Smart Health, a magazine-style program on health issues which aired on PBS stations throughout Florida.

“Making a difference and helping people are the reasons why I do this. I am honored to join the incredible Spotlight team and can’t wait to put my skills to work uncovering important local stories that have national impact,” said Moreschi.

She received her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005555/en/

