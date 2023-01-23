Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3512 N. 163rd Plaza Omaha, NE 68116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $152.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(11.48%), SHV(8.74%), and AAPL(5.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. bought 16,047 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 120,731. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.38.

On 01/23/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.175 per share and a market cap of $19.61Bil. The stock has returned 1.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. bought 16,487 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 88,651. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/23/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.41 per share and a market cap of $993.74Bil. The stock has returned -31.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.37, a price-book ratio of 7.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:DINO by 25,132 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.56.

On 01/23/2023, HF Sinclair Corp traded for a price of $58.135 per share and a market cap of $11.67Bil. The stock has returned 73.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HF Sinclair Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,702 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/23/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.289 per share and a market cap of $2,221.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-book ratio of 44.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.96 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 1 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $448762.

On 01/23/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $469479.265 per share and a market cap of $683.49Bil. The stock has returned 1.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.