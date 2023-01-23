Integral Ad Science Names Kevin Alvero as Head of Global Compliance

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023

Industry expert reinforces IAS's commitment to global accreditation

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the appointment of Kevin Alvero as Head of Global Compliance, effective immediately. Alvero, a widely renowned industry authority who was at Nielsen for 20 years, will lead the global accreditation process and manage compliance worldwide for IAS.

Integral_Ad_Science_Logo.jpg

"Accreditation from respected organizations has always been a major focus for IAS, and having Kevin join the company demonstrates that validating our trusted media quality products remains one of our highest priorities," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of Integral Ad Science. "Kevin is one of the most distinguished compliance leaders in the industry and shows how IAS has built a senior leadership team with the highest caliber of talent."

Prior to joining IAS, Alvero was Senior Vice President, Internal Audit, Compliance, and Governance at Nielsen Holdings Inc., the information, data, and market measurement firm. At Nielsen, Alvero led the internal audit program around the company's products and services while also maintaining responsibility for the external audit process performed by industry bodies such as the Media Rating Council (MRC). Under Alvero's leadership, Nielsen led the industry by submitting more products and services to the MRC for accreditation than any other company.

"Kevin Alvero has incredible experience working with the MRC in understanding compliance requirements and bringing forward products with innovative compliance solutions," said George Ivie, CEO and Executive Director of the Media Rating Council. "I have worked with Kevin for 20+ years and he brings an exceptional level of collaboration and discipline into operations as well as the support of MRC's processes. I congratulate Integral Ad Science for further deepening its already strong commitment to campaign validation excellence as well as MRC accreditation."

"I was drawn to IAS because the company has the most effective and innovative products that set the gold standard for trust and transparency in digital media quality," said Alvero. "Being able to work with a brilliant team and further advance the accreditation of IAS's powerful products sealed the deal."

Alvero holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of South Florida, a Master of Science from Purdue University, and a Master of Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Contact: [email protected]

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY93836&sd=2023-01-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integral-ad-science-names-kevin-alvero-as-head-of-global-compliance-301728208.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY93836&Transmission_Id=202301231019PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY93836&DateId=20230123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.