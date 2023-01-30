PGT+Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a leading manufacturer of premium windows, doors, and garage doors, returns to the NAHB International+Builders%26rsquo%3B+Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nev. to showcase products from several brands within its family, including Western+Window+Systems, Anlin+Windows+%26amp%3B+Doors, Martin+Door, PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E Custom+Windows+and+Doors, and WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, from Jan. 31 - Feb. 2.

During the convention, visitors will get an up-close look and be able to experience a number of products from the brands’ portfolios. Several of the brands will also be launching new products at the show, including the Series 300 Minimalist Multi-Slide Door from Western Window Systems, Pan Garage Door and new aluminum woodgrain finishes from Martin Door, WinGuard® Aluminum Sliding Glass Door in narrow style from PGT, and Envista Seamless Glaze Window System from WinDoor. Additionally, PGT Innovations will be revealing their new Thin Triple Insulated Glass Unit and Diamond Glass, which are a result of the company’s collaboration with Corning Incorporated.

“We’re thrilled to be back at the International Builders’ Show this year with an outstanding exhibit space, and in this age of digital, we’re looking forward to connecting with our customers, business partners, and industry friends in person,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “A variety of exceptional products from our Western portfolio of brands – Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows and Doors, and Martin Door, our newest acquisition – will be showcased at our booth, and we’ll also be introducing brand new products and technologies from across our PGT Innovations family of brands.”

Besides the new product and technology launches, also on display at the PGT Innovations Central Hall Booth C2119 will be multiple products from the family of brands.

Western Window Systems will demonstrate how its products offer indoor-outdoor living opportunities that differentiate homes in a variety of architectural styles and building types. Specific products from the brand that will be featured include:

Series 7630s Fixed Window Shown in Western Grey finish with a high base sill

Series 7980 Pivot Door Shown in Western Grey finish with an offset ladder pull in brushed nickel, a commercial threshold, and a type C lock

Series 7670s Casement Window Shown in Western Grey finish with multipoint lock. Fixed sash below.

Series 7600 Multi-Slide Door Shown in Bronze Anodized aluminum with a flush threshold, flush handle, and quad rollers. Automation by Summit Automation.

Series 300 Minimalist Multi-Slide Door Shown in Bronze Anodized aluminum with a flush threshold, flush handle, and 3 1.25" quad rollers. Automation by Summit Automation.

Series 3700 Vinyl Multi-Slide Door Shown in Black Capstock with a standard sill and premium handle

Series 600 Fixed Window Shown in Bronze Anodized aluminum



Anlin Windows & Doors will showcase products that have a variety of operating styles and are built for comfort and beauty. Specific products from the brand that will be featured include:

Catalina Single Hung, Picture Window, Single Hung Combination Shown in White with Satin Nickel hardware

Malibu Sliding Patio Door Shown in Tan with traditional black hardware, in-glass pet door and Quad Locking System Shown in White with contemporary Satin Nickel hardware with in-glass pet door

Malibu Swinging French Door Shown in White with contemporary Satin Nickel hardware and operable side lites

Coronado Double Casement Window Shown in Adobe with ThermaCoat Red Pepper exterior coating

Catalina Slider Window Shown in Tan with ThermaCoat Forest Green exterior coating

Catalina Picture Window Over Slider Window Shown in White with ThermaCoat architectural black exterior coating

Malibu Sliding Patio Door Shown in Adobe with bronze contemporary hardware



Martin Door will display products manufactured through unique materials, engineering, and built-to-order processes. Specific products from the brand that will be featured include:

New Pan Garage Door Steel only Available in 23/24 or 25/26 gauge, short panel or long panel, and a variety of different stamps and grooves No rib

Athena Aluminum Garage Door Shown in Black Anodized aluminum with Jet Black powder coated hardware and clear glass windows

Aluminum woodgrain finishes Looks like real wood without the maintenance Consumers get the strength of heavy extruded aluminum with the long-lasting beauty of authentic woodgrain Shown in Carbon Fiber, Ebony Wood, Maple, Aspen, Golden Pecan, Dark Walnut, and Cherry



The NAHB International Builders’ Show is the largest home building show in North America. This three-day event brings professionals, products, and home building trends together under one roof with countless opportunities to network, learn, share info, and connect with colleagues and the industry's best suppliers and manufacturers.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E Custom+Windows+and+Doors, WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, Western+Window+Systems, Anlin+Windows+%26amp%3B+Doors, Eze-Breeze%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, NewSouth+Window+Solutions, Martin+Door and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco+Window+Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

