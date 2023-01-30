VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)( FRA:8I7, Financial) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is delighted to announce that it has appointed Dr. Stefan Hamill as Vice President, Strategy of the Company.

Dr. Hamill, based in London, was most recently with the UK-based mid and small-cap investment bank Numis, which he helped transform into the #1 corporate franchise in UK Life Sciences. During his career in capital markets he completed some of the most high-profile transactions in the sector. For more than a decade he was consistently ranked in the top three of UK Healthcare and Life Sciences analysts. He has a strong track record in identifying promising technologies and business models at an early stage and working to attract growth capital for Life Science companies throughout their lifecycle. Former clients include several billion-dollar-plus successes, such as life science research tools and diagnostics companies Abcam and Oxford Nanopore, the IP commercialisation firms Syncona, PureTech, IP Group and Oxford Science Enterprises, respiratory specialist Vectura and pharma services firms Clinigen and Ergomed. Dr. Hamill holds a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Cambridge and is a CFA charterholder.

Brian Firth, CEO of Gemina, commented "Gemina set a clear goal to strengthen its capital market resources in 2023. To be able to bring Stef into Gemina is a huge win for us. Stef is a specialist in identifying early stage healthtech companies and then supporting their management teams to deliver multi-billion-dollar success, on a global stage. We're very conscious that Stef had a plethora of choices when he decided to leave investment banking, and we're ecstatic that he has picked Gemina to be part of his future. We could not ask for higher quality guidance about how to design our relationship with the UK's sizeable healthtech and capital market communities."

Dr. Hamill responded, "I've been working with the Gemina team for several months now and have been impressed by the calibre of its management team and excited by the broad potential of its smart binding technology platform. I am keen to help Gemina fully explore the breadth of potential applications of its technology and to bring it to a global market - whether through licensing, where it has the potential to add value globally as technology inside partner products, or through commercialisation of Gemina's own product portfolio. Gemina has a fantastic opportunity to become a breakout success in the Life Sciences sector and I am delighted to be appointed as Vice President, Strategy."

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

