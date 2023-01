Otter Tail Corporation will issue a news release announcing 2022 earnings results on Monday, February 13, 2023 and will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the corporation’s financial and operating performance.

Accompanying slides will be posted on the corporation’s website before the webcast begins. To access the live webcast, go to www.ottertail.com%2Fpresentations. Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen. A copy of the webcast will be available on the corporation’s website shortly after the call.

Please click+here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. Contact Tyler Nelson at 701-451-3576 or [email protected] with any questions on how to participate.

About Otter Tail Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

