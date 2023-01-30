Shareholders may now claim their digital coupon NFT on Upstream & redeem it for $179 worth of Jupiter Wellness products or sell to fans globally on the Upstream trading app

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Jupiter Wellness Inc (Nasdaq:JUPW)(Upstream:JUPW) announced their redeemable digital coupons are now available for shareholders of record to claim on Upstream's trading app. Upon a successful claim, shareholders may redeem the digital coupon for a gift package of company products valued at over $179 or trade the digital coupon with other fans globally on Upstream to bring new potential customers into the community. This news follows Jupiter Wellness's recent listing on Upstream on January 10, 2023. Complete details on how to claim and redeem digital coupons can be found at https://jupiterwellness.com/investors/shareholder-faq/.

The gift package will include an assortment of CBD-infused products, including an 8oz Comfort Cream, 50 SPF CaniSun, 55 SPF CaniSun, 30 SPF CaniSun Continuous Spray, Acai Lip Balm, Peppermint Lip Balm, and their original Healing Lip Balm. In addition to the CBD products, investors will also receive a sample bottle of the company's NoStingz jellyfish prevention sunscreen.

All shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022, will be entitled to claim the digital coupon. Shareholders can claim their digital coupon by downloading Upstream from their preferred app store at https://upstream.exchange/, tapping sign-up; completing a simple KYC identity verification; then tapping Investor, NFT, NFT claim, entering the claim code "JUPWGIFT", then Claim.

For shareholders of record that currently maintain positions in brokerage accounts that are non-objecting, the digital coupon will be cross-referenced against the shareholder list. Shareholders that are objecting shareholders may receive a request from Upstream via email to provide a copy of their brokerage account statement for a record date of December 30, 2022.

Once verified, shareholders will find their digital coupon in their Upstream portfolio, typically within 48 hours, and may then sell the digital coupon on Upstream or redeem the digital coupon for the Jupiter Wellness gift package. To redeem a digital coupon, please fill out the Jupiter Wellness form here: https://forms.gle/nPQXoUDK8U5oSKLNA.

"By incorporating Upstream's Web3 digital coupons into our strategy, we aim to provide our shareholders with first-hand experience of our products and bring new potential customers into our community to drive additional engagement, revenue, and sales to Jupiter Wellness."

The Upstream market is open 5 days a week 20 hours a day, Monday to Friday: 10:00am to 06:00am UTC+4 (1:00am to 9:00pm EST).

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness is a diversified company that supports health and wellness by researching and developing over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The Company's product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at https://jupiterwellness.com/email-alerts/ and by following Jupiter Wellness on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market (merj.exchange), is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. Powered by Horizon's Ethereum-L2 matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange/. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/getlisted.

Disclaimers

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted.

Only one digital coupon per shareholder will be granted regardless of the number of shares owned as of the record date. The total number of digital coupons issued shall equal the total number of shareholders of the Company. The digital coupons are not securities and are issued as ERC-721 tokens, which are a standard for representing ownership of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), that is, where each token has a unique identifier. The digital coupons may not be withdrawn or transferred from the Upstream app and are only redeemable using the Upstream app. Shareholders that do not wish to redeem their digital coupons may elect to sell their digital coupon on the Upstream NFT marketplace.

NFTs received have an economic value of $179, however the digital coupon NFTs have no royalties, equity ownership, or dividends. NFTs are for utility, collection, redemption or display purposes only.

*U.S. investors are not permitted to purchase Upstream listed securities. U.S. and Canadian citizens will only be able to trade in securities they currently own, and that have been listed on Upstream for liquidation purposes only.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, and a full member of ANNA. MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement, and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings, and notification requirements, as well as compliance with applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (ii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iii) loss of one or more key executives or brand ambassadors; and (iv) changes in legal or regulatory requirements in the markets in which we operate. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

