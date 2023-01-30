Moving up from 159th to 11th in ranking Substantiates our Aggressive growth and Market Presence

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB:STEK) today announced Soaring Momentum as published by independent network marketing industry publication " Business For Home ".

President and Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer, says "Stemtech is now ranked number 11 in Momentum by ‘ Business For Home ' out of over 700 top (there are thousands) global network marketing companies as determined by ' Business For Home '. We are proud of this accomplishment, as it independently substantiates our growth and progress. On April 28, 2022, we were ranked number 159 as noted in our press release. On June 28, 2022, we advanced to number 93 per our press release. Today, we excelled and are ranked number 11. This significant rise in status validates our market presence and growth".

(https://www.businessforhome.org/companies/stemtech/)

Mr. Meyer goes on to say "with our ‘VISION 2023' strategy, announced January 18th, 2023, we are executing on the foundation established in 2022 with new marketing, the introduction of our powerful Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app, the introduction of newly branded Stemtech CellectOne™ proprietary blend Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream, and our Leadership Conference last December in Cancun, Mexico. Our Independent Business Partners (IBPs) were thrilled with the event and continue to demonstrate their enthusiasm with unwavering passion for sharing Stemtech. In addition, Stemtech is planning to introduce new disruptive products being designed by Life Factor Research , a Division of Stemtech Corporation".

Stemtech CEO, Charles S. Arnold, says "as we demonstrate execution of our strategy, including the income earning opportunity business aspect of our IBPs and customers, growth continues on the upward trend. The ' Business For Home ' rank advancements, based upon twelve measured categories used to track status, shows that Stemtech continues to be recognized as an industry leader".

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board.

