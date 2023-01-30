Lotus Launches First Keylime Kush Cultivar under the Lotus Cannabis Co. brand in British Columbia

3 hours ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE:J) (OTC PINK:LTTSF) ("Lotus" or the "Company") a North Okanagan based licensed cannabis producer and the owner of Lotus Cannabis Co., a premium-craft consumer brand in Canada is excited to announce the first official Lotus Cannabis branded flower is now available in British Columbia. Lotus is introducing the Keylime Kush, which builds on the Company's tradition of bringing first-to-market and exclusively grown genetics into the legal Canadian space. The Keylime Kush is available for BC retailers to purchase through the BC Cannabis Wholesale website and is expected to be available for consumers as early as today.

The premium-craft, indoor-grown Keylime Kush will feature high THC and terpene content consistently and is a beautiful hybrid cross between Key Lime Mints and Kush Mints #11. This cultivar's powerful terpene profile of farnesene, limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool creates flavours and aromas of lime kush and green apple with notes of cookies and gas. The Keylime Kush is available in 3.5 gram premium glass flower jars and will be available in a 3 x 0.5 gram pre-roll SKU in the coming weeks. "As growers, we understand consumers are looking for great quality flower at a great price, which is what we're happy to provide with our Keylime Kush, said Carl Correia, Chief Operating Officer at Lotus.

image-1.jpegFigure 1

: Lotus Cannabis Co. Keylime Kush 3.5 Gram Premium Glass Jar and Flower

Consumers and retailers can also visit Lotus' website and YouTube channel to see a brand new strain video of the Keylime Kush, filmed and produced by the talented group at Sessions Highlife: https://youtu.be/ucIOtnfMrUY

image.jpegFigure 2

: Keylime Kush by Lotus Cannabis Co.

This milestone is a long-time coming for our team of Okanagan legacy growers led by Carl Correia and Jason Brown and is another catalyst in the Lotus sales evolution this year. Lotus has also applied for three additional provincial product calls and continues to utilize the business-to-business wholesale market when favourable. Lotus' Keylime Kush is now listed in British Columbia, with the Black Blossom listed in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba with Pistol and Paris, and with the Kalifornia and Tranquil Elephantizer listed in Ontario.

For more information on the Keylime Kush and our other Lotus-grown cultivars, please visit lotuscannabis.ca/flower

ON BEHALF OF LOTUS VENTURES INC:
Lotus Ventures Inc.
"Dale McClanaghan"
Dale McClanaghan, President and CEO

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is a BC-based licensed producer of premium cannabis. Lotus owns the premium-craft consumer brand Lotus Cannabis Co. which has had its cannabis flower sold by wholesale partners in all provinces to date. Lotus is an experienced cultivator on a mission to produce the cleanest and most consistent premium cannabis in Canada. With operations in the North Okanagan B.C., the Lotus Cannabis team has launched popular cultivars like the Keylime Kush, Black Blossom, Tranquil Elephantizer and Kalifornia and currently has flower being sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

To invest in the Company, Lotus Ventures Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:J), on the OTC Markets (OTC:LTTSF) and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:LV9).

For More Information:

President & CEO
Dale McClanaghan
(604) - 644 - 9844

Investor Relations & Communications
Daniel McRobert
[email protected]
(604) - 842 - 4625

General Information
[email protected]
(604) - 842 - 4625

To learn more, visit lotuscannabis.ca and follow the Lotus Cannabis Co. brand on social media.

Instagram: @lotuscannabisco
Twitter: @lotuscannabisco
LinkedIn: @lotuscannabisco
Facebook: @lotuscanna

Forward-Looking Information:

This document includes certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning our expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, our future operating results, our expectations regarding the market for medical and recreational cannabis products, our expectations regarding the continued growth of the medical and recreational cannabis market, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Users are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that a number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties have not been documented or mentioned in this document nor other communications made by the company. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "targets," "optimistic," "intend," "aim," "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

