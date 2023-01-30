Ron Mekler Joins AppYea's Board of Directors Audit Committee Chair

GAN YAVNE, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / AppYea Inc. (OTCQB:APYP) which focuses on the development of accurate wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring, is pleased to announce the addition of Ron Mekler as an independent director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.ron%20mekler_edited_edited%20(1).png

The appointment is intended to strengthen the board of directors and management of the company, using the experience and connections of Mr. Mekler.

During the last 20 years Mr. Mekler has been serving in key positions including as CFO at Clalit Health Services - The largest Health Services organization in Israel (more than 2,000 employees, 600,000 members) and Controller in several international Industrial and Real Estate Companies.

Mr. Mekler started his career as an intern at Price Water House Coopers (BIG4) - Specializing in Industrial, Real Estate and High-Tech Companies.

Mr. Mekler is a certified accountant since 2003 (from BGU University) and has MBA in Business Management from the Ono Academic College.

"I am happy to take part in AppYea and believe in the potential of the company and its products in the international market. In recent years, we have seen a growing awareness of the importance of sleep monitoring in general and sleep breathing monitoring in particular, as evidenced by the entry of giant companies into the field. I think this trend will continue. I believe that the company's patent portfolio is a strategic asset that will attract companies to cooperate with the AppYea," said Mr. Mekler.

"I congratulate Ron on joining the team and thank him for expressing his trust in the company. I am convinced that Ron will contribute from his vast experience and professionalism to the advancement of the company." Said Boris (Bary) Molchadsky, the Chairman and CEO of AppYea.

About SleepX

SleepX is the research and development subsidiary of AppYea. The Company has developed a unique product for monitoring and treating sleep apnea and snoring. The technology is protected by several international patents. The Company currently focuses its activities on commercialization of its first product DreamIT.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency or working capital and our ability to raise the capital needed to fund our development efforts, timing of product development, FDA approval/clearance of products in development, customer acceptance of our products in the market, the introduction of competitive products, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the S-1 resale registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Contact:

Asaf Porat, CFO
[email protected]
+972-546-864-110

SOURCE: AppYea Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736244/Ron-Mekler-Joins-AppYeas-Board-of-Directors-Audit-Committee-Chair

