MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $78.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(13.44%), MSFT(7.10%), and COST(6.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC /MD/’s top five trades of the quarter.

MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ reduced their investment in NYSE:UBER by 10,900 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.36.

On 01/23/2023, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $30.795 per share and a market cap of $61.42Bil. The stock has returned -13.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 1,176 shares in NYSE:CAT, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $217.7 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $252.65 per share and a market cap of $131.48Bil. The stock has returned 20.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-book ratio of 8.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 50 shares in NYSE:NVR, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4396.05 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, NVR Inc traded for a price of $5067.6 per share and a market cap of $16.20Bil. The stock has returned -1.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-book ratio of 5.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ bought 1,825 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 6,030. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 01/23/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $142 per share and a market cap of $448.40Bil. The stock has returned -54.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-book ratio of 11.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ reduced their investment in NAS:ABNB by 1,670 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.

On 01/23/2023, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $103.73 per share and a market cap of $65.68Bil. The stock has returned -34.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-book ratio of 11.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.90 and a price-sales ratio of 8.54.

