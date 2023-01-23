Goodwin Daniel L recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $197.00Mil. The top holdings were KRG(54.74%), SPY(4.28%), and UNH(2.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Goodwin Daniel L’s top five trades of the quarter.

Goodwin Daniel L reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 2,693 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/23/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $400.525 per share and a market cap of $374.28Bil. The stock has returned -6.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Goodwin Daniel L reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 7,800 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/23/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $992.01Bil. The stock has returned -31.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.21, a price-book ratio of 7.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Goodwin Daniel L reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 6,800 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.65.

On 01/23/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $189.49 per share and a market cap of $466.15Bil. The stock has returned -18.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 80.63, a price-book ratio of 21.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 25,000-share investment in NYSE:PD. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.62 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, PagerDuty Inc traded for a price of $28.25 per share and a market cap of $2.54Bil. The stock has returned -6.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PagerDuty Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.27 and a price-sales ratio of 7.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Goodwin Daniel L bought 1,016 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 1,765. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $488.67.

On 01/23/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $491.64 per share and a market cap of $218.15Bil. The stock has returned 2.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-book ratio of 10.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

