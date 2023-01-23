Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 526 stocks valued at a total of $4.50Bil. The top holdings were XLK(7.98%), XLI(5.73%), and NICE(5.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLU by 2,540,977 shares. The trade had a 3.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.52.

On 01/23/2023, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $69.485 per share and a market cap of $15.93Bil. The stock has returned 4.06% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

The guru established a new position worth 2,830,000 shares in NAS:MCHI, giving the stock a 2.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.87 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $55.29 per share and a market cap of $9.34Bil. The stock has returned -11.22% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLY by 820,948 shares. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.11.

On 01/23/2023, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $140.72 per share and a market cap of $13.97Bil. The stock has returned -21.33% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a price-book ratio of 5.37.

The guru established a new position worth 1,100,000 shares in ARCA:XBI, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.95999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $87.27 per share and a market cap of $9.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.39.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced their investment in BATS:ITA by 799,313 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.26.

On 01/23/2023, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF traded for a price of $110.43 per share and a market cap of $4.81Bil. The stock has returned 9.39% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

