LexAurum Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 250 stocks valued at a total of $279.00Mil. The top holdings were GSLC(5.41%), VTI(3.96%), and JPST(3.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LexAurum Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RNP by 128,302 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.26.

On 01/23/2023, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc traded for a price of $22.026 per share and a market cap of $1.05Bil. The stock has returned -8.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.96.

The guru established a new position worth 86,321 shares in BATS:XSEP, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.54 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $31.77 per share and a market cap of $203.33Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:BUFR by 97,107 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.04.

On 01/23/2023, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs traded for a price of $22.99 per share and a market cap of $813.85Mil. The stock has returned -0.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a price-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

The guru established a new position worth 148,697 shares in NYSE:RLTY, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.57 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund traded for a price of $14.9 per share and a market cap of $249.65Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 37,062 shares in ARCA:AVIG, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.61 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $42.16 per share and a market cap of $352.04Mil. The stock has returned -9.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

