Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $4.51Bil. The top holdings were BRK.B(13.57%), AXP(12.58%), and MCO(11.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought 47,579 shares of NAS:BKNG for a total holding of 139,890. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1878.43.

On 01/23/2023, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2376.6 per share and a market cap of $92.19Bil. The stock has returned 1.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-book ratio of 25.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.75 and a price-sales ratio of 6.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought 65,395 shares of NYSE:CABO for a total holding of 251,250. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1234.02.

On 01/23/2023, Cable One Inc traded for a price of $794.92 per share and a market cap of $4.62Bil. The stock has returned -47.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cable One Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 130,318 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 01/23/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.4 per share and a market cap of $684.90Bil. The stock has returned 1.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought 50,345 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 1,285,130. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $342.56.

On 01/23/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $410.72 per share and a market cap of $122.05Bil. The stock has returned 14.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-book ratio of 6.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought 28,235 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 1,324,653. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 01/23/2023, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $379.36 per share and a market cap of $364.74Bil. The stock has returned 7.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-book ratio of 57.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.95 and a price-sales ratio of 17.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

