Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $136.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(27.94%), RAAX(12.46%), and FVD(4.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Benedetti & Gucer, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. bought 188,205 shares of ARCA:RAAX for a total holding of 680,173. The trade had a 3.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.54.

On 01/23/2023, VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF traded for a price of $26.225 per share and a market cap of $144.24Mil. The stock has returned 7.85% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.91.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 71,658 shares. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.4.

On 01/23/2023, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.02 per share and a market cap of $7.18Bil. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ANGL by 123,939 shares. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.43.

On 01/23/2023, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $27.95 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a price-book ratio of 7.03.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 40,399 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 01/23/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.595 per share and a market cap of $13.55Bil. The stock has returned -8.94% over the past year.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 29,456 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 01/23/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.86 per share and a market cap of $86.54Bil. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

