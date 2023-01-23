Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10975 Benson Drive Overland Park, KS 66210

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 145 stocks valued at a total of $239.00Mil. The top holdings were CTOS(8.80%), MSFT(7.25%), and AAPL(5.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 52,896 shares of NAS:IUSG for a total holding of 114,109. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.37.

On 01/23/2023, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $85.145 per share and a market cap of $11.55Bil. The stock has returned -15.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a price-book ratio of 6.18.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GSLC by 55,171 shares. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.25.

On 01/23/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $79.505 per share and a market cap of $10.68Bil. The stock has returned -7.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a price-book ratio of 3.67.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 14,699 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 01/23/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $231.2 per share and a market cap of $74.55Bil. The stock has returned -16.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a price-book ratio of 6.95.

During the quarter, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 7,473 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 36,918. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 01/23/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.455 per share and a market cap of $275.80Bil. The stock has returned -6.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.65.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 34,176 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.01000000000001.

On 01/23/2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $75.44 per share and a market cap of $121.64Bil. The stock has returned -36.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.12 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

