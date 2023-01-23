Hyundai Lands Five Vehicles on 2023 Best Value New Cars by Cars.com

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has earned five spots on the 2023 Best Value New Cars report by Cars.com. The Hyundai products awarded include

More than 70 vehicles were evaluated for the Cars.com's 2023 Best Value New Cars report which identifies the most affordable new-car models in four categories — small SUVs, EVs and PHEVs, small pickup trucks, and cars — that offer the best value for the price based on features and each category's median price using Cars.com's inventory.

"As consumers seek out their dream vehicle, quality, safety, connectivity and attainability, continue to top their vehicle purchasing criteria," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai is proud to have five vehicles recognized in the 2023 Best Value New Cars report."

"Consumers are likely to watch their spending in 2023. Budget-conscious shoppers who want the most bang for their buck will find a range of options from Hyundai on Cars.com's 2023 Best Value New Cars report. With styles ranging from a small SUV like the 2023 Hyundai Kona SE to a pickup truck like the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz SE, there are affordable options to meet various needs and lifestyles," says Jane Ulitskaya, Cars.com Editor.

ABOUT CARS.COM
CARS is the leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

