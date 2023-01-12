RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. ADVISES SHAREHOLDERS AS TO CHANGE IN COMPANY'S PINK SHEET CATEGORY

PR Newswire

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Jan. 23, 2023

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V. (the "Company") advised shareholders today as to a change in the Company's Pink Sheet category.

As previously advised, with the divestment of the Company's last operating business in December 2021 and the liquidation of all of the Company's intermediate holding companies in 2022 and January 2023, the Company will now proceed with the liquidation of the ultimate parent company, Retail Holdings N.V. In light of this simplification of the Company's organizational structure, and in an effort to reduce administrative expenses pending its ultimate liquidation, the Company has elected to no longer provide audited financial statements. Rather, the Company will provide simplified financial statements on a liquidation basis as prepared by management.

Pursuant to OTC Market guidelines, as a result of this change, the Company's shares (Symbol: RHDGF) will no longer be identified as "Pink Sheet Current", but rather will be identified as "Pink Sheet Limited". The OTC Markets has confirmed that there will be no impact to the Company's shares as a result of this recharacterization and that the Company will still be "quote eligible" on the Pink Sheets market.

For additional information regarding the Company and the liquidation effort, please see the Company's 2022 Annual Report, dated January 2023 and the Earning Press Release, dated January 12, 2023 available at the Corporate/Investor section of the Company's website www.retailholdings.com. You may also contact Amy Pappas, Corporate Secretary via email at [email protected] or via mail at P.O. Box 120, Mount Kisco, New York 10549.

INFORMATION CONTACT
AMY PAPPAS
[email protected]

SOURCE Retail Holdings N.V.

