JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. ("JUPW" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair, skin, and sexual wellness, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering and concurrent private placement with investors for the purchase and sale of 4,315,787 shares in a registered direct offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued and sold to the same investors a total of 8,631,574 warrants to purchase up to one share of common stock each at an exercise price of $1.00 per share. The private placement warrants will be exercisable beginning six months after issuance. 4,315,787 warrants have a 3-year term from the initial exercise date and 4,315,787 warrants have a 5-year term from the initial exercise date. The purchase price of one share, one 3-year warrant and one 5-year warrant was $0.95. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of both transactions were approximately $4.1 million.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the Exclusive Placement Agent

The registered direct offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-267644) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on November 9, 2022. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, and electronic copies of it may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

The offer and sale of the securities in the private placement were made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investor, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the ordinary shares and the shares issuable upon exercise of the pre-funded warrants and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness is a diversified company that supports health and wellness by researching and developing over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The Company's product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties.

