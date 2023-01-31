TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Commencement Bank ( OTCQX:CBWA, Financial) is pleased to announce that James Miller, David Evans, and Amanda Bowes have joined Commencement following longstanding positions at Columbia Bank. The new commercial banking team will be located at the Bank's headquarters in Tacoma, with Miller as Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Team Leader. Evans will serve alongside Miller as Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer while Bowes will oversee the team's operations as Assistant Vice President and Senior Loan Administrator. With over 45 years of combined experience, specifically in the Tacoma and surrounding areas, this team brings a wealth of banking knowledge and business expertise along with a solid reputation for creating and fostering long-lasting relationships within the community.

Miller joins Commencement with more than 20 years of banking experience in commercial lending, deposit origination and managing client relationships. He holds a degree in Economics from Washington State University and prides himself on being an active community member and a partner to the local businesses he supports.

"Commercial banking has changed dramatically over the past two decades and, in many cases, has had a negative impact on customer service. I decided to join Commencement because they still offer the customer-focused philosophy that allows me to best suit my clients' needs. I am thrilled to join a local bank that is headquartered in the market I serve," said James Miller, Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Team Leader.

With more than 10 years of experience and a BA in Finance from University of Washington Tacoma, Evans' background and superior underwriting skills will be a significant contribution to Commencement. His wide range of industry knowledge will allow the team to expand and grow our client base within the markets we serve.

Bowes comes to us with over 17 years of knowledge working with commercial real estate loans, government guaranteed loans, construction loans, asset-based lending, and coordination of treasury management products. Her knowledge and reputation for exceptional customer service make her a perfect fit for the Commencement culture.

"As a local community bank, we take great pride in being a financial partner to our clients and contributing to the growth and prosperity of our communities. We see the addition of James, David, and Amanda as an opportunity to increase our resources to serve a growing client base and support businesses that prefer a local bank. Their style of banking will immediately complement our growth initiatives and community involvement," said John Manolides, Chief Executive Officer.

"2023 represents an important opportunity to grow the Commencement Bank brand and expand our balance sheet footings. When combined with our community bank-minded team, James, David, and Amanda will be a great addition to the positive momentum we have been experiencing and will help spur Commencement Bank in reaching new milestones," said Nigel English, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Miller, Evans, and Bowes began their roles in January 2023 at the Bank's Tacoma headquarters.

###

James Miller

Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Team Leader

Phone: 253.284.1851 or [email protected]

David Evans

Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer

Phone: 253.284.1852 or [email protected]

Amanda Bowes

Assistant Vice President and Senior Loan Administrator

Phone: 253.284.1853 or [email protected]

About Commencement Bank

Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, South King, Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com . For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:

John E. Manolides,Chief Executive Officer | 253.284.1802

Nigel English, President and Chief Operating Officer | 253.284.1801

