United Way 2022 Campaigns: 'A Safety Net That Catches the Most Vulnerable'

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / There's feeling like a million bucks.

And then there's raising a million bucks . . . which, let's be honest, feels even better.

In 2022, for the 30th year, Enbridge's Houston team members capped a million-dollar campaign for the United Way of Greater Houston-as our workforce across North America raised US$3.6 million (C$4.7 million) for United Way chapters across the continent.

In 2022, our Houston employee campaign's spotlight agency was Target Hunger, one of Houston's largest non-profit organizations that provides direct food assistance for children, families, and seniors in northeast and east Houston neighborhoods who face the risk of going hungry every day. Enbridge volunteer activities included two days of sorting and packaging food hampers at the Target Hunger warehouse for distribution to those in need.

In the end, Enbridge's Houston employee campaign raised $1,061,488 for the United Way of Greater Houston. Only four companies in the Space City have achieved such a consistent giving legacy; the others are CenterPoint Energy, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips.

Overall, more than 2,000 Enbridge team members used our Fueling Futures program in 2022 to support United Way chapters in 133 communities across North America. That US$3.6-million (C$4.7-million) total includes employee and contractor donations, retiree giving, special events, regional donations and Enbridge's corporate match.

Highlights from 2022 include:

"Every year Enbridge team members generously step up to help our neighbors achieve financial stability and create a safety net that catches the most vulnerable," says Lorraine Little, Enbridge's Director of Corporate Citizenship and Strategic Partnerships. "This year is no exception, and our campaign results are phenomenal."

e3580070-f5b9-469f-942a-482e420991e3.jpg

Enbridge employees Mayra, left, and Sonya help to package food hampers at Houston's Target Hunger warehouse.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Enbridge



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736376/United-Way-2022-Campaigns-A-Safety-Net-That-Catches-the-Most-Vulnerable

img.ashx?id=736376

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.