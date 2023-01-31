Azarga Metals Shares For Debt

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AZR) reports that it has executed an agreement with a creditor to settle C$100,686.39 in outstanding debt by the issuance of 4,000,000 common shares valued at C$0.025 per share. The shares for debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

"Gordon Tainton"

Gordon Tainton,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3, visit www.azargametals.com.

