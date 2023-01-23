CONNABLE OFFICE INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 206 stocks valued at a total of $698.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(16.28%), VEA(7.41%), and EEM(7.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONNABLE OFFICE INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 390,899 shares in NAS:BND, giving the stock a 4.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.31 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $73.89 per share and a market cap of $88.00Bil. The stock has returned -9.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CONNABLE OFFICE INC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 187,794 shares. The trade had a 2.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/23/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.84 per share and a market cap of $86.52Bil. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 307,701-share investment in ARCA:KBA. Previously, the stock had a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.42 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, KraneSharesBosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF traded for a price of $28.87 per share and a market cap of $515.25Mil. The stock has returned -13.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneSharesBosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

During the quarter, CONNABLE OFFICE INC bought 120,144 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 229,111. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.06.

On 01/23/2023, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $88.45 per share and a market cap of $17.06Bil. The stock has returned -12.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CONNABLE OFFICE INC reduced their investment in BATS:EFV by 228,264 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.02.

On 01/23/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $49.29 per share and a market cap of $16.44Bil. The stock has returned -0.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

