MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, today announced preliminary results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022 and updated its revenue outlook for the full fiscal year 2023 ending on March 31, 2023.



Orion’s Q3’23 preliminary results reflect the continuation of delays in the initiation of certain large customer projects, as well as slower than expected activity in its electrical contractor distribution channel. While Orion believes its long-term growth prospects remain very favorable, current business and economic challenges could continue to impact the pace of projects, as well as new product and service opportunities. As a result, the Company is updating its outlook.

Orion’s expanded product offerings and turn-key service capabilities continue to resonate very well with current and prospective customers and are supporting a diversified and growing pipeline of large project opportunities for logistics, automotive, retail and industrial companies as well as public sector entities.

Based on preliminary results, Orion expects to report:

Q3’23 revenue improved sequentially to approximately $20M vs. $17.6M in Q2’23, compared to $30.7M in Q3’22.

Q3’23 gross profit percentage of approximately 25% vs. 25.3% in Q2’23, compared to 24.9% in Q3’22.

Positive cash flow from operations in Q3’23.

Financial liquidity of approximately $19M at the close of Q3’23, including approximately $8M of cash and cash equivalents and $11M in availability under its credit facility. Orion’s cash position reflects approximately $6M of payments in Q3’23 in connection with its acquisition of EV charging solutions provider Voltrek.

Updated Outlook

Orion expects continued sequential revenue growth in Q4’23 vs. Q3’23, which should be the strongest quarter of FY’23, and likely will exceed Q4’22 revenue of $22.1M.

As a result, Orion now expects full FY’23 revenue of $77M to $80M.

Orion currently preliminarily expects FY’24 revenue growth of 30% or more over FY’23. The Company expects to provide more specific information about its FY’24 outlook when it reports its FY’23 full year results in early June.



Mike Jenkins, Orion’s CEO commented, “Q3 revenue improved sequentially from Q2, but was below the expectations of our prior revenue guidance. Delays in the activation of large DoD and automotive projects have pushed anticipated revenues from these projects into Q4’23 and FY’24. The automotive projects started slower than anticipated in Q3 but are expected to accelerate in Q4'23. The $9M DoD project start has shifted from Q3'23 to Q1'24. Both projects are fully booked. Additionally, sales through our lighting distribution channel were slower than anticipated, largely due to a softening economic environment.

“Importantly, despite the anticipated $50M decrease in business from our largest customer and an online retailer in the first nine months of FY’23, the remainder of Orion’s business has grown by approximately 9% over the year-ago period. Our new EV charging segment is off to a great start and should exceed our expectations for the second half of FY’23. This helps confirm that the investments we are making to diversify our business are paying off. We expect the maintenance business, with its recurring revenues, and EV business to accelerate as we fully activate cross-selling activities, and they will represent a significant portion of our revenue in FY’24. In addition, we continue to make progress with national accounts on projects and maintenance opportunities with several key initiatives in final decision stages. Despite recent modest weakness in our ESCO business, we are building a growing pipeline of substantial opportunities, some of which we expect to start late in Q4’23 or early FY’24. Importantly, Orion was operating cash flow positive in Q3, and we expect Q4 to be our strongest revenue quarter of the fiscal year. We currently believe our financial liquidity is sufficient to support our business going forward.”



Orion’s outlook is subject to a range of factors that are difficult to predict, including but not limited to, customer decision-making on the timing of large projects, supply chain disruptions, logistics, new construction activity, component availability, rising input costs, labor supply issues, flare ups of COVID-19 or its variants, and other impacts.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

