3 hours ago
Viewership smashes expectations as Power Slap continues its meteoric rise in popularity

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( RUM), announced that Power Slap has recorded more than one million views on the Rumble platform in its first week.

Power Slap and Rumble recently expanded their partnership to include three exclusive features: Dana White’s “If You Don’t Know,” which will be posted every Tuesday; Power Slap’s flagship one-hour program “Power Slap: Road to the Title,” streaming globally in all countries outside of the United States every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET; and “After Slap,” a one-hour recap show following the flagship program streaming every Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET.

Combined, the content has gained more than 1.2 million views in only five days, a true testament to the rising popularity of the sport.

“I can’t wait to watch this sport take off across the globe,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “This is some of the most compelling content I have ever seen; you simply can’t take your eyes off of it,” Pavlovski continued. ”If you missed Power Slap last week, I highly recommend you tune in this week on Rumble, you will not be disappointed.”

If you missed last week’s episodes, you can view it on Power Slap’s Rumble page at rumble.com/powerslap

You can also subscribe to Power Slap’s Locals community at powerslap.locals.com

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com

ABOUT POWER SLAP

Power Slap is the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Power Slap was created in 2022 by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship and Endeavor and produced by Pilgrim Media Group. Power Slap: Road to the Title airs on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on TBS in the United States, and on Power Slap’s Rumble channel and regional & local broadcast distributors in Canada and other jurisdictions outside of the United States. More information on Power Slap can be found at www.powerslap.com.

Contact: [email protected]

