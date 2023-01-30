NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced the 2022 tax classification of the dividend distributions made to the Company’s shareholders.







The income tax classification as expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:

Record Date Payment Date Total

Distribution Total Taxable

in 2022 Ordinary Non-

Qualifying

Dividend Long-term

Capital Gain

(20%) Nondividend

Dist (Return of

Capital) Eligible Sec.

199A Dividend 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 $ 0.10 $ 0.100000 $ 0.080977 $ 0.019023 $ - $ 0.080977 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $ 0.25 $ 0.250000 $ 0.202441 $ 0.047559 $ - $ 0.202441 Total $ 0.35 $ 0.350000 $ 0.283418 $ 0.066582 $ - $ 0.283418

The information presented above is based on preliminary results and is subject to correction or adjustment when the Company’s filings are completed. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions managed by Marriott, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. The Company operates OEG as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. Visit RymanHP.com for more information.

