BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11400 SE 8TH STREET BELLEVUE, WA 98004

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 480 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(27.96%), FVD(10.06%), and AAPL(6.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 321,091 shares of ARCA:FVD for a total holding of 328,141. The trade had a 9.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.81.

On 01/23/2023, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $40.44 per share and a market cap of $12.49Bil. The stock has returned -0.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

The guru sold out of their 56,550-share investment in ARCA:JHMT. Previously, the stock had a 2.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.81999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF traded for a price of $68.81 per share and a market cap of $25.46Mil. The stock has returned -22.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a price-book ratio of 4.54.

During the quarter, BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 14,683 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 152,151. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/23/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.58 per share and a market cap of $1,808.31Bil. The stock has returned -17.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-book ratio of 10.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.30 and a price-sales ratio of 8.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 61,482-share investment in ARCA:JHMH. Previously, the stock had a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.72 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF traded for a price of $45.4169 per share and a market cap of $20.44Mil. The stock has returned -3.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

The guru sold out of their 67,400-share investment in ARCA:JHCS. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.92 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF traded for a price of $24.27 per share and a market cap of $11.65Mil. The stock has returned -25.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.