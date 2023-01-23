CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 124 stocks valued at a total of $144.00Mil. The top holdings were BMY(24.33%), XBI(8.63%), and FDN(6.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 22,288 shares of ARCA:FDN for a total holding of 75,684. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.31.

On 01/23/2023, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund traded for a price of $137.59 per share and a market cap of $3.96Bil. The stock has returned -27.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a price-book ratio of 4.42.

CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 15,058 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54000000000001.

On 01/23/2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $73.26000000000001 per share and a market cap of $155.76Bil. The stock has returned 18.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 6,260 shares in ARCA:XLY, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.19 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $141.15 per share and a market cap of $14.01Bil. The stock has returned -21.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a price-book ratio of 5.37.

The guru sold out of their 8,180-share investment in NAS:CTXS. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.42 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, Citrix Systems Inc traded for a price of $103.9 per share and a market cap of $13.18Bil. The stock has returned -2.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citrix Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-book ratio of 15.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 4,100 shares of NAS:HON for a total holding of 6,100. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.81.

On 01/23/2023, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $204.46 per share and a market cap of $137.46Bil. The stock has returned 1.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-book ratio of 7.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

