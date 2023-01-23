TrueWealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 180 stocks valued at a total of $228.00Mil. The top holdings were SPHD(6.94%), SPY(4.81%), and FTSL(4.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TrueWealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTSL by 134,853 shares. The trade had a 2.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.38.

On 01/23/2023, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $45.71 per share and a market cap of $2.74Bil. The stock has returned -0.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC bought 179,769 shares of ARCA:SJNK for a total holding of 221,517. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.04.

On 01/23/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.9 per share and a market cap of $3.95Bil. The stock has returned -2.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

During the quarter, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC bought 35,856 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 39,337. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.32.

On 01/23/2023, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.7 per share and a market cap of $30.93Bil. The stock has returned -24.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTGC by 90,430 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.03.

On 01/23/2023, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $24.62 per share and a market cap of $3.41Bil. The stock has returned 12.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC bought 13,535 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 99,022. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 01/23/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $46.25Bil. The stock has returned 2.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

