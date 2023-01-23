Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $403.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(19.82%), IGIB(15.99%), and VIG(9.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC bought 34,273 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 943,509. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01000000000001.

On 01/23/2023, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $89.28 per share and a market cap of $40.47Bil. The stock has returned -7.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

During the quarter, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC bought 32,017 shares of NAS:IGIB for a total holding of 1,320,566. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.86.

On 01/23/2023, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.33 per share and a market cap of $10.71Bil. The stock has returned -9.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC bought 10,418 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 252,698. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 01/23/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $154.68 per share and a market cap of $66.03Bil. The stock has returned -1.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a price-book ratio of 4.35.

During the quarter, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC bought 41,886 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 686,045. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 01/23/2023, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $35.15 per share and a market cap of $4.53Bil. The stock has returned -3.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

During the quarter, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC bought 33,188 shares of ARCA:IMTM for a total holding of 491,676. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.56.

On 01/23/2023, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET traded for a price of $32.35 per share and a market cap of $909.04Mil. The stock has returned -7.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

