Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2903 stocks valued at a total of $58.60Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.44%), AAPL(1.45%), and AMZN(1.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HUM by 481,795 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.59.

On 01/23/2023, Humana Inc traded for a price of $494.55 per share and a market cap of $62.61Bil. The stock has returned 32.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-book ratio of 3.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 877,838 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/23/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.58 per share and a market cap of $1,808.31Bil. The stock has returned -17.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-book ratio of 10.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.30 and a price-sales ratio of 8.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UHS by 1,505,580 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.04.

On 01/23/2023, Universal Health Services Inc traded for a price of $148.41 per share and a market cap of $10.60Bil. The stock has returned 16.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Universal Health Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC bought 412,846 shares of NAS:SNPS for a total holding of 584,796. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $313.01.

On 01/23/2023, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $350.33 per share and a market cap of $53.40Bil. The stock has returned 15.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-book ratio of 9.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.12 and a price-sales ratio of 10.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LEA by 985,758 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.49.

On 01/23/2023, Lear Corp traded for a price of $138.61 per share and a market cap of $8.19Bil. The stock has returned -16.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lear Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

