Alico, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, February 6, 2023

3 hours ago


Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) ( ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Monday, February 6, before the market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on February 6, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 in the United States and 1-201-689-8263 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is 13735632.

A telephone replay will be available on February 6, 2023, approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through February 20, 2023. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13735632.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico ( “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
239-226-2060
[email protected]

Perry Del Vecchio
Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
[email protected]

