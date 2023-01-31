Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) (“Broadstone,” “BNL,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”), today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Jessica Duran, a Managing Director and the Chief Financial Officer of TSG Consumer Partners, and Laura Felice, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. to the Board.

“We are thrilled to have Jessica and Laura join BNL’s Board of Directors,” said Laurie Hawkes, Chairman. “Jessica and Laura each possess a skillset that complements those of our existing Board members. Jessica’s in-depth knowledge of the private equity industry and her extensive tax and REIT experience will be beneficial to the Board for years to come. Additionally, Laura’s wide-ranging knowledge of the retail industry and her position as a C-suite executive of a publicly traded company provides valuable insight and continues our efforts to add Board members with significant experience in our targeted asset classes. And as importantly, Jessica’s and Laura’s backgrounds supplement those of our current directors, enhancing our Board’s overall value to BNL’s shareholders, and their appointments represent our dedication to ensuring that our Board is comprised of individuals with rich and varying experiences and mindsets.”

Prior to joining TSG Consumer Partners in 2017, Ms. Duran was a Tax Partner at Deloitte & Touche, LLP, where she served in the Business Tax Services group and was a leader in the firm’s private equity practice. Ms. Duran was also previously a Vice President at AMB Property Corporation, a publicly traded industrial REIT prior to its merger with Prologis in 2011.

Prior to joining BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in 2016, Ms. Felice served in various roles at Clarks Americas, Inc., including as its Senior Vice President of Finance, where she oversaw all aspects of commercial finance for Clarks’ distribution channels in the Americas region. Ms. Felice was also previously employed by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The Company also announced today that, following more than 15 years of service to the Company, Geoffrey Rosenberger has elected to retire from the Board and not stand for re-election to the Board at the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders, which the Company intends to hold in May 2023. Mr. Rosenberger has been a member of the Board since the Company’s inception and was the Board’s Lead Independent Director from 2007 until 2019 and Chair of the Audit Committee from 2007 through 2017.

“Geoff has been a key member of the Board since day one,” said Ms. Hawkes. “His contributions to the Board, including as Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, have been immense and innumerable and his presence in the boardroom will be missed. The Board and management look forward to building upon the foundation that Geoff helped create as we continue to grow long-term shareholder value. We all thank Geoff for his many years of service to the Company.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

The Company also announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Company will host its earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of December 31, 2022, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 804 individual net leased commercial properties with 797 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

