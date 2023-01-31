ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. ( MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers processing power for the most demanding aerospace and defense missions, today announced that Vivek Upadhyaya has joined the Company as Vice President of Finance to lead the corporate finance team and be responsible for forecasting and analysis as well as internal management reporting.

Upadhyaya was most recently Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Chief Information Officer of Leonardo Electronics U.S., Inc., a subsidiary of Leonardo and supplier of laser and electronic solutions to the defense, security, and medical industries. Prior to that, he was CFO and Interim President and CEO of IAI North America, the U.S. subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel's largest aerospace and defense company. From 2012 to 2019, he was Vice President of Financial Planning at Orbital ATK, which was acquired by Northrop Grumman Corp. during that time. Earlier in his career, Upadhyaya held finance roles with Honeywell International, Medtronic, and Amgen. He holds an M.B.A. in Finance and a B.A. in Economics from Michigan State University.

“We’re thrilled to have a finance leader of Vivek’s caliber as a part of our team,” said Mike Ruppert, Mercury’s Chief Financial Officer. “His deep experience in financial leadership roles with large aerospace and defense firms will be instrumental as we chart the course for Mercury’s next phase of growth and transformation.”

“It’s an exciting time to join Mercury Systems, an industry leader with a strategy well-aligned with emerging trends in aerospace and defense,” said Vivek Upadhyaya. “I am looking forward to leading the finance team as we continue our efforts to advance Mercury’s growth strategy and achieve our long-term financial goals.”

Mercury Systems is a technology company that makes the world a safer, more secure place. We push processing power to the tactical edge, making the latest commercial technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. From silicon to system scale, Mercury enables customers to accelerate innovation and turn data into decision superiority. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Mercury employs 2,400 people in 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. ( MRCY)

