Paramount Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Common Stock Dividends

2 hours ago
Paramount+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) today announced the 2022 tax treatment of its common stock dividends as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Paramount’s dividends.

CommonShares (CUSIP #69924R108)

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Dividends
Per Share

Total
Dividends Allocable to
2022

2022 Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends (1)

Total Capital
Gain
Distribution

Total Section
1250
Unrecaptured
Gain (2)

2022 Non-taxable
Dividend (Return
of Capital)

12/31/2021

01/14/2022

$

0.070000

$

0.070000

$

0.070000

$

0.000000

$

0.000000

$

0.000000

03/31/2022

04/15/2022

0.077500

0.077500

0.077500

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

06/30/2022

07/15/2022

0.077500

0.077500

0.077500

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

09/30/2022

10/14/2022

0.077500

0.077500

0.077500

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

12/30/2022

01/13/2023

0.077500

0.070425

0.070425

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Totals for 2022

$

0.380000

$

0.372925

$

0.372925

$

0.000000

$

0.000000

$

0.000000

(1) The amounts in this column are treated as “qualified REIT dividends” for purposes of Internal Revenue Code Section 199A.
(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

The regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share of common stock with a record date of December 30, 2022 (that was paid on January 13, 2023) is a split-year dividend with $0.070425 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes and the remaining $0.007075 allocable to 2023 for federal income tax purposes.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount+Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005022/en/

