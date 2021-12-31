Paramount+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) today announced the 2022 tax treatment of its common stock dividends as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Paramount’s dividends.

of Capital) 12/31/2021 01/14/2022 $ 0.070000 $ 0.070000 $ 0.070000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 03/31/2022 04/15/2022 0.077500 0.077500 0.077500 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 06/30/2022 07/15/2022 0.077500 0.077500 0.077500 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 09/30/2022 10/14/2022 0.077500 0.077500 0.077500 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 12/30/2022 01/13/2023 0.077500 0.070425 0.070425 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Totals for 2022 $ 0.380000 $ 0.372925 $ 0.372925 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 (1) The amounts in this column are treated as “qualified REIT dividends” for purposes of Internal Revenue Code Section 199A.

(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

The regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share of common stock with a record date of December 30, 2022 (that was paid on January 13, 2023) is a split-year dividend with $0.070425 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes and the remaining $0.007075 allocable to 2023 for federal income tax purposes.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount+Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

