Conformis, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. ( CFMS), a leading medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Mark Augusti, CEO, and Bob Howe, CFO, will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Earnings Call and Webcast Details:

The webcast of the earnings call will be live at: Link Directly to Webcast

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access.

  • Date and Time: March 1, 2023 – 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Please register for the call. You can register any time starting now through the call.
  • Link to register: Registration Link
  • Registration in advance is encouraged. As part of the registration process, you can choose to be provided with the dial-in and PIN or to use the automated “Call Me” feature.

Please visit the Investor Relations website at ir.conformis.com on March 1, 2023, to view the earnings release prior to the webcast and conference call.

The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at ir.conformis.com for 30 days.

About Conformis, Inc.
Founded in 2004, Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints. For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future press releases via e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com.

Contact
Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
[email protected]
(781) 374-5598

ti?nf=ODczMzU0OCM1MzYyMTQ4IzIwMTg3MjU=
Conformis-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.